Dr. Ashley Norwood-Strickland, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Ashley Norwood-Strickland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Norwood-Strickland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Auburn, AL.
Dr. Norwood-Strickland works at
Locations
Clinical Psychologists PC248 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 727-0550
Aap209 E Washington St, Iowa City, IA 52240 Directions (319) 354-3232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Telehealth417 S Clinton St, Iowa City, IA 52240 Directions (334) 728-4357Monday12:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday10:30am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday11:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super knowledgeable, caring, and responsive. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Ashley Norwood-Strickland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841718954
Education & Certifications
- Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norwood-Strickland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norwood-Strickland accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norwood-Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norwood-Strickland works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Norwood-Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norwood-Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norwood-Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norwood-Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.