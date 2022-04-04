Ashley Murphy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Murphy, NP
Overview
Ashley Murphy, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO.
Ashley Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Encompass Medical Group1741 NE Douglas St Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-0200Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Murphy?
She has been very thorough every time I've visited with her.
About Ashley Murphy, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831642743
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Murphy works at
2 patients have reviewed Ashley Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.