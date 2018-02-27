Ashley Milspaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Milspaw
Overview
Ashley Milspaw is a Psychologist in Camp Hill, PA.
Locations
Gallant Psychological and Forensic Services LLC3903 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 745-7095
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alshley Milspaw is an outstanding psychologist. My wife and I visited many therapists before we found her. She is understanding and empathetic, but she can also be firm when appropriate. She is very smart and yet also down to earth and approachable. We are lucky to have someone as skilled as her in our community.
About Ashley Milspaw
- Psychology
- English
Ashley Milspaw accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
