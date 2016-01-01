See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Ashley Miller, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley Miller, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Ashley Miller works at CHI Memorial Thoracic Oncology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Thoracic Oncology Associates
    2108 E 3rd St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Ashley Miller, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275942278
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • East Tennesse State University
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Miller, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ashley Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Miller works at CHI Memorial Thoracic Oncology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Ashley Miller’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ashley Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

