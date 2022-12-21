Ashley McKinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley McKinney, FNP-C
Overview
Ashley McKinney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC.
Ashley McKinney works at
Locations
-
1
BG Neurology1071 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 577-9107
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley McKinney?
I had my six-month follow-up at this office and was seen by Ashley McKinney, PA. She took plenty of time with me to explain possible issues and treatments for each. She answered all my questions and I found her very knowledgeable and professional.
About Ashley McKinney, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194372318
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley McKinney works at
2 patients have reviewed Ashley McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.