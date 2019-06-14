See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Ashley McDowell, PA-C

Ashley McDowell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley McDowell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ashley McDowell works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Sunset
    9280 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 844-4846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2019
    She was very informative and explained things in a way that was very understandable. She had no problem answering questions and in fact was so informative that questions were answered before being asked.
    Jun 14, 2019
    Photo: Ashley McDowell, PA-C
    About Ashley McDowell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053733345
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley McDowell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley McDowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley McDowell works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Ashley McDowell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ashley McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley McDowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

