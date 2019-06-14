Ashley McDowell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley McDowell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashley McDowell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
West Sunset9280 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 844-4846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
She was very informative and explained things in a way that was very understandable. She had no problem answering questions and in fact was so informative that questions were answered before being asked.
About Ashley McDowell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053733345
Ashley McDowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley McDowell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ashley McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley McDowell.
