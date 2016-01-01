See All Physicians Assistants in Supply, NC
Ashley Rahauser, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Ashley Rahauser, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ashley Rahauser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Supply, NC. 

Ashley Rahauser works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick in Supply, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick
    6 Doctors Cir Ste 5, Supply, NC 28462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 240-9821
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashley Rahauser?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashley Rahauser, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ashley Rahauser, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Rahauser to family and friends

    Ashley Rahauser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashley Rahauser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Rahauser, PA-C.

    About Ashley Rahauser, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184918930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Rahauser, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Rahauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Rahauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Rahauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Rahauser works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick in Supply, NC. View the full address on Ashley Rahauser’s profile.

    Ashley Rahauser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Rahauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Rahauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Rahauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.