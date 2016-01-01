See All Family Doctors in Yadkinville, NC
Ashley Lauer, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Ashley Lauer, FNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ashley Lauer, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC. 

Ashley Lauer works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7984
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashley Lauer?

    Photo: Ashley Lauer, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ashley Lauer, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Lauer to family and friends

    Ashley Lauer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashley Lauer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Lauer, FNP.

    About Ashley Lauer, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1528408341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Lauer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Lauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Lauer works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. View the full address on Ashley Lauer’s profile.

    Ashley Lauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Lauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Lauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Lauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.