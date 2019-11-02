Ashley Knutson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Knutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Knutson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashley Knutson, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia University Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Ashley Knutson works at
Locations
-
1
Community Healthcare Network511 W 157th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 781-7979Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Knutson?
Hi Ashley is Jessica I've missed you wish we can stay in touch you have help me and Logan so much thank you for everything you done you are the best doctor I have ever had ty for everything
About Ashley Knutson, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1942683297
Education & Certifications
- Centro Medico
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Knutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Knutson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Knutson works at
Ashley Knutson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Ashley Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Knutson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.