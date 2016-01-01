See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Franklin, TN
Ashley Knight, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Overview

Ashley Knight, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Franklin, TN. 

Ashley Knight works at 360 Dermatology PC in Franklin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    360 Dermatology PC
    2001 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 224-1590

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Ashley Knight, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053934794
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Knight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Knight works at 360 Dermatology PC in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Ashley Knight’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ashley Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Knight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.