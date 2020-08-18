Dr. Ashley Hughes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Hughes, OD
Dr. Ashley Hughes, OD is an Optometrist in Lancaster, OH.
Hughes Quality Eyecare LLC1222 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-1502
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
VERY through, explained all aspects of my eye problem and was very patient and took her time in doing so. Most comprehensive exam i have had in the 40+ years of wearing glasses. She is by far the best optometrist I have ever went to. I am recommending that my family switch over to her.
- Optometry
- English
- 1104318765
