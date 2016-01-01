See All Family Doctors in King, NC
Overview

Ashley Holder, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC. 

Ashley Holder works at Novant Health Mountainview Medical in King, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Mountainview Medical
    216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7522

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Ashley Holder, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1962095513
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

