Ashley Harrington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Harrington, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashley Harrington, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Ashley Harrington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Akdhc LLC3540 E Baseline Rd Ste 130, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Directions (623) 251-7559
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Harrington?
She is the best! Super attentive and very understanding.
About Ashley Harrington, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235648171
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Harrington accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Harrington works at
3 patients have reviewed Ashley Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.