Ashley Goodman, CNM

Midwifery
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley Goodman, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Ashley Goodman works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7501

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Ashley Goodman?

Sep 19, 2019
She is the most amazing midwife you will ever meet! She is passionate, knowledgeable, kind, funny, welcoming and all around someone you want on your team! We have been blessed to get her through two pregnancies and we highly recommend her!
Photo: Ashley Goodman, CNM
About Ashley Goodman, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528462652
Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Goodman works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Ashley Goodman’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Ashley Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

