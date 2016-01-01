See All Oncologists in Sewell, NJ
Ashley Ferris, APN

Oncology
5 (118)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ashley Ferris, APN is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Ashley Ferris works at Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Colposcopy
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 118 ratings
Patient Ratings (118)
5 Star
(110)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Ashley Ferris, APN

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164879987
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Ferris, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ashley Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Ferris works at Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Ashley Ferris’s profile.

118 patients have reviewed Ashley Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Ferris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

