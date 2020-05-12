Ashley Divers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Divers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Divers, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashley Divers, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC.
Ashley Divers works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Divers?
She is my husbands best friend and provider!
About Ashley Divers, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1023407269
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Divers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ashley Divers using Healthline FindCare.
Ashley Divers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Divers works at
Ashley Divers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Divers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Divers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Divers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.