See All Family Doctors in Camden, SC
Ashley Divers, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Ashley Divers, NP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ashley Divers, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. 

Ashley Divers works at MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St. in Camden, SC with other offices in Elgin, SC and Lugoff, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.
    1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin
    2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff
    710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashley Divers?

    May 12, 2020
    She is my husbands best friend and provider!
    LYNDELL P IVEY DIN — May 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashley Divers, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Ashley Divers, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Divers to family and friends

    Ashley Divers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashley Divers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Divers, NP.

    About Ashley Divers, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023407269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Divers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Divers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Divers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Divers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Divers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Divers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Divers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.