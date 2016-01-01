See All Nurse Practitioners in Pendleton, OR
Ashley Christensen, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ashley Christensen, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pendleton, OR. 

Ashley Christensen works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Pendleton, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi St Anthony Hospital
    3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801

About Ashley Christensen, FNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1073082046
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Christensen, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ashley Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Christensen works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Pendleton, OR. View the full address on Ashley Christensen’s profile.

Ashley Christensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Christensen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.