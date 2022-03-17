See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ashley Bouknight is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Ashley Bouknight works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc
    3366 NW Expressway Ste 400 Bldg D, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 702-1300

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 17, 2022
Ashley was very attentive to my concerns and truly had me feel heard on my issue. My appointment was this morning and I have already recommended her to friends and family based on my initial visit. Missy from the administrative team was also so kind and welcoming. Highly recommend them to anyone looking for a genuine GI specialist who is willing to listen and find a solution for your concerns
Marissa — Mar 17, 2022
About Ashley Bouknight

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205440351
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Bouknight is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Bouknight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ashley Bouknight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Bouknight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Bouknight works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Ashley Bouknight’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ashley Bouknight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Bouknight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Bouknight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Bouknight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

