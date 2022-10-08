See All Nurse Practitioners in Elk Grove Village, IL
Ashley Bos, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ashley Bos, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elk Grove Village, IL. 

Ashley Bos works at Kathy Kujawa MD in Elk Grove Village, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexian Bros Neurosciences Institute
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3630
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ashley Bos, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487195905
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Bos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Bos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Bos works at Kathy Kujawa MD in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Ashley Bos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ashley Bos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Bos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Bos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Bos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

