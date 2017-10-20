Dr. Ashley Barnes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Barnes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Barnes, PHD is a Psychologist in Round Rock, TX.
Locations
-
1
Great Oaks Counseling Center7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 206, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 807-8457
-
2
Great Oaks Counseling Center621 S Fulton Beach Rd, Rockport, TX 78382 Directions (512) 807-8457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicare
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
Great Doc! I don't open up easily at all. Thanks Army. Lol. Ashley put me at ease and very easy to talk to. There was a period of 4+ years I didn't see her. When I did go back, it felt like we didn't miss a beat. By far the best Doc I've had.
About Dr. Ashley Barnes, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710137435
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.