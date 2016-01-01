See All Nurse Practitioners in Providence, RI
Overview

Ashley Baldwin, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

Ashley Baldwin works at Champaign Dental Group in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Landmark Medical of Rhode Island PC
    150 Chestnut St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 237-2450
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Ashley Baldwin, RNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457756488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Baldwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Baldwin works at Champaign Dental Group in Providence, RI. View the full address on Ashley Baldwin’s profile.

    Ashley Baldwin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Baldwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

