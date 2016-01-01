Ashley Ausikaitis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Ausikaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Ausikaitis
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashley Ausikaitis is a Psychologist in White Plains, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 456 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 937-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Ausikaitis?
About Ashley Ausikaitis
- Psychology
- English
- 1265803324
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Ausikaitis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Ausikaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Ausikaitis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Ausikaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Ausikaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Ausikaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.