Ashley Antonucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Antonucci
Overview
Ashley Antonucci is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Ashley Antonucci works at
Locations
Yale Spine Center1 Long Wharf Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 688-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Ashley to be beyond caring about my situation which is precarious at best and she really made me feel like she actually cares about her patients ??
About Ashley Antonucci
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003463159
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Antonucci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Antonucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Antonucci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Antonucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Antonucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Antonucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.