Ashley Aldridge, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Ashley Aldridge, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Ashley Aldridge works at Franklin Dermatology - Southfield in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI, Petoskey, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin Dermatology - Southfield
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 278-1444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Livonia
    16826 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 833-8144
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
    4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 489-3906
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte
    1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 212-5730
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 31, 2018
She listened to what I wanted to do and really seem to want to help me. Loved her!
Lori in Gibraltar — Jan 31, 2018
About Ashley Aldridge, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1154630762
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
