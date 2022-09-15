See All Nurse Practitioners in East Greenwich, RI
Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Ashlee Belliveau, APRN is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University.

Ashlee Belliveau works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - East Greenwich in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - East Greenwich
    1598 S County Trl Ste 202, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 210-6216
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
About Ashlee Belliveau, APRN

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1215452792
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashlee Belliveau, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashlee Belliveau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ashlee Belliveau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ashlee Belliveau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashlee Belliveau works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - East Greenwich in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Ashlee Belliveau’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Ashlee Belliveau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashlee Belliveau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashlee Belliveau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashlee Belliveau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

