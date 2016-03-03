See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Ashima Bahl, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashima Bahl, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Ashima Bahl works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    USF Health
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ashima Bahl, ARNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477672228
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashima Bahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashima Bahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashima Bahl works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Ashima Bahl’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ashima Bahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashima Bahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashima Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashima Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

