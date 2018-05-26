See All Chiropractors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.

Dr. Ebadat works at South Bay Wellness Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Jose
    1066 Saratoga Ave Ste 120, San Jose, CA 95129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 244-6555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 26, 2018
    Dr. Ebadat patiently spent time to listen to all the concerns with regards to the symptoms and very openly discussed the various options available for treating the ailment. He had very clear explanations and provided appropriate information to make me feel that I will be getting the right treatment.
    May 26, 2018
    About Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    • 1780605667
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Palmer
    • KANSAS CITY KANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebadat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebadat works at South Bay Wellness Center in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ebadat’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebadat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebadat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

