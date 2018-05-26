Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC
Overview
Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.
Locations
San Jose1066 Saratoga Ave Ste 120, San Jose, CA 95129 Directions (408) 244-6555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ebadat patiently spent time to listen to all the concerns with regards to the symptoms and very openly discussed the various options available for treating the ailment. He had very clear explanations and provided appropriate information to make me feel that I will be getting the right treatment.
About Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1780605667
Education & Certifications
- Palmer
- KANSAS CITY KANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dr. Ebadat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebadat speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebadat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebadat.
