Overview

Dr. Asghar Ebadat, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer.



Dr. Ebadat works at South Bay Wellness Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.