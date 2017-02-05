See All Clinical Psychologists in Tempe, AZ
Aryela Levy, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Aryela Levy, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aryela Levy, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Tempe, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1910 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 712-4600
  2. 2
    Southwest Kidney Institute Scottsdale LLC
    337 E Coronado Rd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 712-4600
  3. 3
    Mesa Urologists PC
    6553 E Baywood Ave Ste 209, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 712-4600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aryela Levy?

    Feb 05, 2017
    I have been seeing her for 4 years now. I'd been jumping from psychologist to psychologist for almost 11 years until I met her. I've made more progress in our sessions than with any other doctor. She is truly wonderful, respectful, attentive and genuine. If you've tried traditional talk therapy or cbt, it won't matter. She's very good at perceiving any source of discomfort and approaching it with delicacy. Anyone would be lucky to see her, and any group would only benefit from adding her
    AL in Carlisle, PA — Feb 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Aryela Levy, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Aryela Levy, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aryela Levy to family and friends

    Aryela Levy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aryela Levy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aryela Levy, PSY.

    About Aryela Levy, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841470226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aryela Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aryela Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aryela Levy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aryela Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aryela Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aryela Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Aryela Levy, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.