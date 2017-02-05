Aryela Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aryela Levy, PSY
Aryela Levy, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1910 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 712-4600
Southwest Kidney Institute Scottsdale LLC337 E Coronado Rd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (480) 712-4600
Mesa Urologists PC6553 E Baywood Ave Ste 209, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 712-4600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing her for 4 years now. I'd been jumping from psychologist to psychologist for almost 11 years until I met her. I've made more progress in our sessions than with any other doctor. She is truly wonderful, respectful, attentive and genuine. If you've tried traditional talk therapy or cbt, it won't matter. She's very good at perceiving any source of discomfort and approaching it with delicacy. Anyone would be lucky to see her, and any group would only benefit from adding her
About Aryela Levy, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841470226
Frequently Asked Questions
