Overview

Arthur Rossi, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Arthur Rossi works at Pain & Injury Chiropractic Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain & Injury Chiropractic Center
    4815 W Russell Rd Ste 6F, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 982-1112

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 06, 2016
I only saw Dr Rossi for a federal medical card. Not only was he fair but was very understanding. Dr Rossi went the extra mile and explianed his methods and why he had a certain sequence to the exam. Not only will i recommend Dr Rossi I already have to other friends who frequently visit Las Vegas Thank you Dr Rossi!
Sam Henson in Green Bay, WI — Jan 06, 2016
About Arthur Rossi, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932478823
Frequently Asked Questions

Arthur Rossi works at Pain & Injury Chiropractic Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Arthur Rossi’s profile.

