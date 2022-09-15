See All Registered Nurses in Monsey, NY
Arthur Kharonov, NP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Arthur Kharonov, NP is a Registered Nurse in Monsey, NY. 

Arthur Kharonov works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5826
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Arthur Kharonov, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992258164
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arthur Kharonov, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arthur Kharonov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Arthur Kharonov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Arthur Kharonov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arthur Kharonov works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Arthur Kharonov’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Arthur Kharonov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Kharonov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arthur Kharonov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arthur Kharonov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

