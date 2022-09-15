Arthur Kharonov, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arthur Kharonov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Arthur Kharonov, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Arthur Kharonov, NP is a Registered Nurse in Monsey, NY.
Arthur Kharonov works at
Locations
1
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5826Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent.I am COVID positive and this was my second test and he is so helpful he gave to me good medicine for relief and I am thanking him.
About Arthur Kharonov, NP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1992258164
Frequently Asked Questions
Arthur Kharonov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Arthur Kharonov accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Arthur Kharonov using Healthline FindCare.
Arthur Kharonov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Arthur Kharonov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Kharonov.
