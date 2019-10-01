Arthur Haughey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Arthur Haughey, PA
Overview
Arthur Haughey, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Arthur Haughey works at
Locations
-
1
SINY Dermatology7901 4th Ave Ste A20, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (800) 778-3090Saturday10:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good and he really care about the health of his patient
About Arthur Haughey, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174863443
Frequently Asked Questions
Arthur Haughey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arthur Haughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Arthur Haughey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Haughey.
