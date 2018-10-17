Arthur Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Arthur Baker, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Arthur Baker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Arthur Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Credence Family Counseling1600 Sunrise Ave Ste 12, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 492-9458
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Arthur Baker?
Art is professional and disarming, but insightful and cuts to the issue!
About Arthur Baker, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982613501
Frequently Asked Questions
Arthur Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arthur Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arthur Baker works at
3 patients have reviewed Arthur Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arthur Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arthur Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.