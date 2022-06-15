Artemis Paschalis, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Artemis Paschalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Artemis Paschalis, LMHC
Artemis Paschalis, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Park, FL.
Aletheia FL LLC1419 10th St, Lake Park, FL 33403 Directions (561) 644-1827
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Artemis Paschalis?
Artemis IS an amazing therapist! She is kind and caring. Her knowledge and empathy for others exceeds my expectations. She is very thorough and has helped me find clarity in uncertain moments. She has helped me through depression, anxiety, postpartum, family crisis and so on. Her love for her clients is clear but will not BS you either. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Artemis Paschalis, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1891015111
- Saint Leo University
