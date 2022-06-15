See All Counselors in Lake Park, FL
Overview

Artemis Paschalis, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Park, FL. 

Artemis Paschalis works at Aletheia FL LLC in Lake Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aletheia FL LLC
    1419 10th St, Lake Park, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 644-1827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Mood Disorders
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Artemis IS an amazing therapist! She is kind and caring. Her knowledge and empathy for others exceeds my expectations. She is very thorough and has helped me find clarity in uncertain moments. She has helped me through depression, anxiety, postpartum, family crisis and so on. Her love for her clients is clear but will not BS you either. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    Nikki — Jun 15, 2022
    About Artemis Paschalis, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891015111
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Leo University
    Undergraduate School

