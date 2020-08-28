See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Arsala Khan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Arsala Khan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

Arsala Khan works at Brightland Health in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brightland Health
    561 W Diversey Pkwy Ste 217, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 796-7121
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2020
    My first visit went incredibly well. A lot of compassion was conveyed to me even through the phone doing a telemedicine visit. I was very satisfied with my appointment.
    Nicci — Aug 28, 2020
    About Arsala Khan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669967352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
