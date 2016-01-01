See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Arnold Sta Rosa, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Arnold Sta Rosa, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Arnold Sta Rosa works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 347-4639
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

About Arnold Sta Rosa, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1740495522
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Arnold Sta Rosa, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arnold Sta Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Arnold Sta Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Arnold Sta Rosa works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Arnold Sta Rosa’s profile.

Arnold Sta Rosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arnold Sta Rosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arnold Sta Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arnold Sta Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

