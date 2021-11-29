Dr. Arnold Sobol, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Sobol, OD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Sobol, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Sobol works at
Locations
Arnold L Sobol Od PA251 N Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc informative and up to date
About Dr. Arnold Sobol, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1396822813
Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobol accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
