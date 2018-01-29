Arnold Ross, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arnold Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Arnold Ross, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Arnold Ross, LMHC is a Counselor in Boynton Beach, FL.
Arnold Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (888) 852-6672
-
2
Compass Health Systems PA1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (561) 752-9490
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Arnold Ross?
Was under his care for almost two years on and off.he helped me through rough times. Suffering from major depression and PTSD. Arnie is very compassionate and always available to talk. High recommend him .
About Arnold Ross, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1619965787
Frequently Asked Questions
Arnold Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Arnold Ross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arnold Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arnold Ross works at
11 patients have reviewed Arnold Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arnold Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arnold Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arnold Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.