Dr. Holzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Holzman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arnold Holzman, PHD is a Psychologist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Holzman works at
Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Arnold Holzman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932113461
Dr. Holzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Holzman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.