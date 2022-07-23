Dr. Arlynn Roper, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlynn Roper, OD
Overview
Dr. Arlynn Roper, OD is an Optometrist in Tempe, AZ.
Locations
-
1
Tempe6101 S Rural Rd Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 903-8849
-
2
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 447-9096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Roper for routine eye exams and for an eye infection. He and the staff are professional and friendly. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Arlynn Roper, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1013980515
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roper speaks Spanish.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Roper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roper.
