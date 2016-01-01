See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, CA
Overview

Arlene Yepremian, OPT is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA. 

Arlene Yepremian works at Jewel City Optometry in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jewel City Optometry
    839 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-3937
    About Arlene Yepremian, OPT

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265463145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arlene Yepremian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Arlene Yepremian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arlene Yepremian works at Jewel City Optometry in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Arlene Yepremian’s profile.

    Arlene Yepremian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arlene Yepremian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arlene Yepremian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arlene Yepremian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

