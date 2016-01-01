Arlene Yepremian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Arlene Yepremian, OPT
Overview
Arlene Yepremian, OPT is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA.
Arlene Yepremian works at
Locations
-
1
Jewel City Optometry839 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Arlene Yepremian?
About Arlene Yepremian, OPT
- Optometry
- English, Armenian
- 1265463145
Frequently Asked Questions
Arlene Yepremian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arlene Yepremian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arlene Yepremian works at
Arlene Yepremian speaks Armenian.
Arlene Yepremian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arlene Yepremian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arlene Yepremian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arlene Yepremian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.