Overview

Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dana Point, CA. They graduated from Western Graduate School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Unger works at The Center for Empowerment in Dana Point, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.