Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dana Point, CA. They graduated from Western Graduate School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Unger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Empowerment34052 La Plaza Ste 107, Dana Point, CA 92629 Directions (949) 244-5781
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unger?
Only saw her a couple of times, but I found it to be immensely helpful. I don't often go in for therapy, but things were very rough in my life. She gave me a fresh perspective, and without her help I doubt I could have made it through. She also took the time to go over some of the issues I was having after hours. All in all she helped me more than I expected.
About Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508961863
Education & Certifications
- Forensic Psychological Consultants, Palo Alto, Ca
- Western Graduate School Of Professional Psychology
- EMERSON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unger works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.