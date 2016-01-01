See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, TX
Arlene Martinez, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Arlene Martinez, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. 

Arlene Martinez works at Oak Street Health Fairmont in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Fairmont
    138b Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2906
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Arlene Martinez, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1669015749
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arlene Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arlene Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Arlene Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arlene Martinez works at Oak Street Health Fairmont in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Arlene Martinez’s profile.

    Arlene Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arlene Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arlene Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arlene Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

