Dr. Katzenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlene Katzenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Katzenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Yonkers, NY.
Locations
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katzenberg offers stories from her own life during sessions. I was concerned when I first saw her because of this, but her stories always relate back to what we were talking about and make relevant points. I now understand that the stories help me understand the advice she is offering. Overall, since I have started seeing Dr. Katzenberg, I have made much improvement. I enjoy that she is laid back, and always available when I have emergencies. I never feel alone and always feel supported.
About Dr. Arlene Katzenberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356473821
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katzenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katzenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katzenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katzenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.