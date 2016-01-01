See All Nurse Practitioners in Hibbing, MN
Arla Spencer, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Arla Spencer, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hibbing, MN. 

Arla Spencer works at Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic in Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
    730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Arla Spencer, APRN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1295381416
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

