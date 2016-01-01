Arla Spencer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arla Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Arla Spencer, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Arla Spencer, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hibbing, MN.
Arla Spencer works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Arla Spencer, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1295381416
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Arla Spencer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Arla Spencer using Healthline FindCare.
Arla Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
