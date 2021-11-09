Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipnitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC
Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College - Doctor of Chiropractic.
Pain Physicians NY780 8th Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10036 Directions (646) 362-6849Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pain Physicians NY813 Quentin Rd Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 998-9890
Pain Physicians NY2279 Coney Island Ave # 200, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 998-9890Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Amazing doctor very kind and caring, Super professional and is great at his practice ! Highly recommended
- Chiropractic
- English, Russian and Spanish
- New York Chiropractic College - Doctor of Chiropractic
Dr. Lipnitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipnitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipnitsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipnitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipnitsky.
