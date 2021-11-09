See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC

Chiropractic
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College - Doctor of Chiropractic.

Dr. Lipnitsky works at Pain Physicians NY in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
10 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Physicians NY
    780 8th Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 362-6849
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pain Physicians NY
    813 Quentin Rd Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-9890
  3. 3
    Pain Physicians NY
    2279 Coney Island Ave # 200, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-9890
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Muscle-Testing With Torque Curves During Isometric and Isokinetic Exercise Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lipnitsky?

    Nov 09, 2021
    Amazing doctor very kind and caring, Super professional and is great at his practice ! Highly recommended
    — Nov 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lipnitsky to family and friends

    Dr. Lipnitsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lipnitsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC.

    About Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881603561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College - Doctor of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipnitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipnitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipnitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipnitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipnitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipnitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipnitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.