Arita McCoy, CRNP
Arita McCoy, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-2954Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and thorough. I have been newly diagnosed with PD and I feel she provides me with all the information I need to cope and manage my illness.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285087379
