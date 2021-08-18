See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Arita McCoy, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Arita McCoy, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Arita McCoy, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Arita McCoy works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
10 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-2954
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Arita McCoy?

    Aug 18, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and thorough. I have been newly diagnosed with PD and I feel she provides me with all the information I need to cope and manage my illness.
    — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Arita McCoy, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Arita McCoy, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Arita McCoy to family and friends

    Arita McCoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Arita McCoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Arita McCoy, CRNP.

    About Arita McCoy, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285087379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arita McCoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Arita McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arita McCoy works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Arita McCoy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Arita McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arita McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arita McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arita McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Arita McCoy, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.