Arin Szuch, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Overview

Arin Szuch, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Arin Szuch works at Balakrishna Sundar MD in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balakrishna Sundar MD
    2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 270-5600

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Arin Szuch, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801305057
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Arin Szuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Arin Szuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Arin Szuch works at Balakrishna Sundar MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Arin Szuch’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Arin Szuch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arin Szuch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arin Szuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arin Szuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

