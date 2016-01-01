See All Nurse Practitioners in Hialeah, FL
Ariel Perez, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Ariel Perez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ariel Perez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. 

Ariel Perez works at Interamerican Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
8 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Domingo Gomez MD
    5378 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-4101
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ariel Perez?

    Photo: Ariel Perez, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ariel Perez, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ariel Perez to family and friends

    Ariel Perez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ariel Perez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ariel Perez, ARNP.

    About Ariel Perez, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265837348
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ariel Perez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ariel Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ariel Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ariel Perez works at Interamerican Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Ariel Perez’s profile.

    Ariel Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ariel Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ariel Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ariel Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ariel Perez, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.