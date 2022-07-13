See All Neuropsychologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Frankel works at Dr. Ariel Frankel, LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurobehavioral Health Institute, Inc.
    3471 N Federal Hwy Ste 508, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
(954) 321-1980
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Parkinsonism - Dementia Complex Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Brain Infarction Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    She was professional, knowledgeable and thorough!
    MJ Seide — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154577617
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • North Broward Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
