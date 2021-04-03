See All Nurse Practitioners in Bay Shore, NY
Argelia Diaz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Argelia Diaz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bay Shore, NY. 

Argelia Diaz works at Lighthouse Adult Health in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lighthouse Adult Health
    200 Howells Rd Ste 4, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 518-6040
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Incredibly intelligent & knowledgeable, very caring, excellent bedside manner.
    About Argelia Diaz, NP

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English, Spanish
    1619229820
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Argelia Diaz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Argelia Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Argelia Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Argelia Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Argelia Diaz works at Lighthouse Adult Health in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Argelia Diaz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Argelia Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Argelia Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Argelia Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Argelia Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

